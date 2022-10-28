Fruits Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $251.84 million and $538,754.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.56 or 0.30771021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

