Fruits Trading Up 26.5% This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Fruits has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $251.84 million and approximately $538,754.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.56 or 0.30771021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012020 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

