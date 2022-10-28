Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

FTEK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 4.53.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.