Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
FTEK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 4.53.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.