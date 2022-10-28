FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.99 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

