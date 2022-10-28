FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $14.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.51. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.40%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.