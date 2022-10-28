FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capcom Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capcom in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capcom’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $14.02 on Friday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

