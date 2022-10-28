FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Issued By Cormark

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter.

KRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TSE KRR opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$498.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.92.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

