FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Infosys Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Infosys by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 232,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 6.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 207,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.