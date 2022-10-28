Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$26,574.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GWM stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,626. The stock has a market cap of C$54.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

