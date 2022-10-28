Gartner’s (IT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Gartner stock opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

