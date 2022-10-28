Gas Trading Up 6.6% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Gas has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00011321 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $23.61 million and $15.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002874 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.49 or 0.30790398 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012029 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
