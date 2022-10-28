General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.84. 30,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.