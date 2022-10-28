General Electric to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
