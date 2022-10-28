General Electric to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

