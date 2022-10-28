Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,998. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

