Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 46,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in General Dynamics by 129.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $250.02. 10,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,618. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.