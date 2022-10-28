Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $361,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,799 shares of company stock worth $38,541,782. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.99. 57,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,866. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 86.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

