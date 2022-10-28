Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 203,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,225,790 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GERN. Wedbush began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Geron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.