Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.25 billion.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,922,000 after acquiring an additional 430,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,638,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,884,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

