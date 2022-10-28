Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) by 1,090.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.64% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

