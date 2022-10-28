Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

