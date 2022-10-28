Gode Chain (GODE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

