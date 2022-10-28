Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $1.67 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

