Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Gold Springs Resource Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.
About Gold Springs Resource
Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.
