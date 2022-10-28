Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.77 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and $450,828.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.92 or 0.30910233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,330,681 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.