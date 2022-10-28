Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.