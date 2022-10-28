Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.