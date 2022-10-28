Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
Gratomic Company Profile
