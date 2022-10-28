Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gratomic Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

