GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW) Short Interest Update

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GreenLight Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNAW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,846. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

