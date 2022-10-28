GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 24.9% Higher

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) traded up 24.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.46. 112,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 29,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.89 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
