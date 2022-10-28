GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 24.9% Higher

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) traded up 24.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.46. 112,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 29,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.89 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,290,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,759.70. Insiders purchased a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $100,120 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Articles

