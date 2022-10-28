GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 24.9% Higher

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPVGet Rating) traded up 24.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.46. 112,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 29,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.89 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,290,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,759.70. Insiders purchased a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $100,120 over the last three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

