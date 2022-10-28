Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,319. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.