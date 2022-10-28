Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.60 ($21.02) and last traded at €20.60 ($21.02). 27,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.00 ($20.41).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.85 and its 200-day moving average is €24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $957.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

