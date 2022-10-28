Grin Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $45,193.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,256.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00269484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00721676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00555987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00232602 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

