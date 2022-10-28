Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:GR1T)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

LON GR1T traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 32.50 ($0.39). 12,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.85. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The company has a market capitalization of £160.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

