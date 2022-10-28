GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $301.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

