Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 316,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744,765. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 39.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

