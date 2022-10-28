Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading 3% Higher

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.66. 3,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.53 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 29.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 157,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $228,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

