Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.