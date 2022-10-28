Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

Shares of HNORY remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.5496 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

