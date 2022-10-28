Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 201,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

HAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. 66,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,022. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

