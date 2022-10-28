Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HA. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 952,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $712.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 80.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

