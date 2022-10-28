Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The stock has a market cap of $158.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

