Head-To-Head Analysis: SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SNDL and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SNDL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60 Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

SNDL currently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 131.55%. Given SNDL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Upexi.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

SNDL has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SNDL and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $44.78 million 8.30 -$183.82 million ($0.64) -3.50 Upexi $24.09 million 3.62 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SNDL and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -55.81% -6.04% -5.36% Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Summary

SNDL beats Upexi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.