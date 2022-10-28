Head to Head Contrast: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Udemy and PCS Edventures!.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.51%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Udemy and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% PCS Edventures!.com 20.19% 234.89% 35.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and PCS Edventures!.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.93 -$80.03 million ($1.00) -14.58 PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 1.70 $730,000.00 $0.01 5.51

PCS Edventures!.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCS Edventures!.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Udemy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PCS Edventures!.com

(Get Rating)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

