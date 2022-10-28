Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 101,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 94,187 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $21,098,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 276,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 674.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.