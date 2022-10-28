Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $48.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06118265 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $37,995,736.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

