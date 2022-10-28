HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $44.79 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $44.79 million and $1.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

