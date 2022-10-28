Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Cut to €77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Heineken stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 84,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. Heineken has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

