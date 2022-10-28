Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in October

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 248,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.2 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

