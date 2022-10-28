Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Tops $3.81 on Exchanges

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00018430 BTC on exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $8.00 billion and approximately $70,251.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.63 or 0.31144511 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.78028584 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,486.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hidigital btc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hidigital btc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.