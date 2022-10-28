Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

